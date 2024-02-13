Premium and luxury segments becoming more prominent in India: Titan CFO

Titan Company is anticipating continued dominance in the jewellery sector due to its substantial size. Chief Financial Officer Ashok Sonthalia tells Aneeka Chatterjee in a video interview that the company is aiming for margin optimisation through cost control and growth through international expansion and product diversification. Edited excerpts:
Which business segments will drive growth in the coming quarters?
The size of each business is different. Jewellery is the largest industry with Rs 5 lakh crore vis-a-vis watches or eye care, which would be around Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 crore. Jewellery will continue to be the primary driver