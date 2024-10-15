India's goal should be to have 10-plus fabs by 2030: SEMI President & CEO

Ajit Manocha, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), a California-headquartered global industry association with over 3,000 member companies in the semiconductor and electronics sectors, shares insights on India’s new strategy to establish itself as a major force in the global semiconductor industry in an email interview with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts:

There are a huge number of fabs (fabrication units) being built worldwide. What is SEMI’s projection of India’s share by 2030?

According to the SEMI World Fab Forecast report from September 2024, 108 wafer fabs are set to