Target Rs 6K cr gross written premium for FY25: Future Generali MD & CEO

Rau discusses plans to focus on the underpenetrated non-motor, non-health space to support growth

Anup Rau, MD & CEO of Future Generali India Insurance
Anup Rau, MD & CEO of Future Generali India Insurance

Aathira Varier
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector general insurer Future Generali India Insurance plans to focus on the underpenetrated non-motor, non-health space to support growth. Anup Rau, the MD & CEO of the company, discusses the company’s expansion plans in a video interview with Aathira Varier. Edited excerpts

 What are the growth plans of Future Generali India Insurance in FY25?

At Future Generali, we have grown our overall business by 11 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis from April to February FY24. We are closing the financial year 2023-24 with a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of about Rs 5,000 crore and we plan to
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

