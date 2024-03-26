Sensex (    %)
                             
India should have a thriving, world-class education ecosystem: Mahindra

Mahindra outlines his vision for Mahindra University in the long-run

Anand Mahindra
Sohini Das
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Mahindra Group Chairman ANAND MAHINDRA and his family have pledged Rs 550 crore over the next five years for Mahindra University (MU) and the Indira Mahindra School of Education in Hyderabad. MU was established in 2020. In a telephonic conversation with Sohini Das, Mahindra outlines his vision for MU in the long run. Edited excerpts:

What is your long-term vision for MU?
I want to credit a gentleman named Vineet Nayar, who served as the vice-chairman of Tech Mahindra during my tenure as chairman. He’s since retired. He is a great educationist himself, and one day he came to me and

Mahindra Univeg education system

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

