India will be among our top 3 markets in 3 years: Agoda's global CEO

As the Indian market continues to boom on the back of its growing economy and domestic travel, Agoda’s global chief executive officer Omri Morgenshtern, in an interview with Akshara Srivastava and Gulveen Aulakh in New Delhi, says the market has the potential to become its third largest. He also says that inbound travel and market size will expand if India eases the visa process and makes travel access for foreign tourists seamless. Morgenshtern noted that India is not only the company's top market for growing its tech workforce but also one of the only three countries where it advertises. Edited