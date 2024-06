“I just hope that we don’t get a bubble too soon. China is struggling to get out of its property bubble. Japan took 35 years to walk out of its equity bubble. Bubbles can be difficult to forecast”



The coalition setup won’t impede the government’s reforms agenda, which is driven by will and intent and not parliamentary majority, says RIDHAM DESAI, chief equity strategist India, Morgan Stanley. In an interview with Samie Modak on the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley India Investment Forum, Desai says commitment towards fiscal consolidation and a push for infrastructure, manufacturing, and