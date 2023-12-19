Inflationary pressures to continue in short-medium term: Jubilant Foods

Jubilant Foodworks is rebranding Domino’s and now has a new tagline, “It happens only with pizza” as it looks to tap the younger audience. In a video interview, Sameer Khetarpal, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Jubilant FoodWorks, and Sameer Batra, president & chief business officer, Domino’s India, speak to Sharleen D’Souza about demand pressures as well as outlook on margins. Edited excerpts:
Why have you rebranded Domino’s?
Khetarpal: This is in continuation of our branding strategy that we have picked up. The thought behind this is, it is a $50 billion quick-service restaurant (QSR), a