Biocon Biologics investors are more confident after revenue growth: Mittal

After registering a net profit of Rs 25.1 crore in Q3FY25 and consolidated revenues growing by 7 per cent on a like-for-like basis, Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Biocon, told Sohini Das in a virtual interaction that local manufacturing in the US is a trade off between cost and qualifying to do business there. Edited excerpts:

For products like pegfilgrastim and trastuzumab, you have been gaining market share in the US. Is there any further headroom to raise shares without pricing pressure?

There is market share gain compared to last year. Any biosimilar might be