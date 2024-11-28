Land never an issue for family biz split: Jamshyd Godrej, Nyrika Holkar

After the amicable family settlement signed in April this year, Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) unveiled its new brand logo on Thursday. In an interview to Jaden Mathew, Sharleen D’Souza, and Dev Chatterjee, GEG Chairman and Managing Director Jamshyd Godrej, and Executive Director Nyrika Holkar talk about the development of 1,000 acres of prime land in Mumbai, future investment plans, and the need for brand change.

Your flagship firm Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co has 1,000 acres of prime land in Vikhroli, Mumbai. What is your plan for this land?

Jamshyd Godrej: For the last 10 years, we have been gradually