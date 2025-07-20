Local ABS suppliers lack sufficient capacity: HMSI's Yogesh Mathur

The government’s decision to mandate anti-lock braking systems (ABS) for all two-wheelers from January 1 next year has raised concern across the industry due to a limited local-supplier capacity, says Yogesh Mathur, director (sales & marketing), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), in an email interview with Deepak Patel. He says demand for two-wheelers is expected to remain weak until the festival season begins, and the industry is watching negotiations between India and China on rare-earth minerals, essential for electric vehicles. Edited excerpts:

The two-wheeler industry’s performance was tepid (a 6.2 per cent year-on-year drop) in the first quarter of