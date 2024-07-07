Business Standard
Looking to invest in AI, cybersecurity, Bharat: Accel's Prayank Swaroop

Accel is known for early investments in companies such as Meta, Slack, Dropbox, Flipkart, and Swiggy

Prayank Swaroop, Partner, Accel
Premium

Prayank Swaroop, Partner, Accel

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
At a time when the investment scenario has been challenging since 2021, financing conditions have started to improve with larger funding rounds becoming more common, said Prayank Swaroop, partner at top venture capital firm Accel. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Swaroop said that Accel is betting big to invest in areas such as consumer brands, fintech, software-as-a-service (SaaS), artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and Bharat. Accel is known for early investments in companies such as Meta, Slack, Dropbox, Flipkart, and Swiggy. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the overall investment scenario amid macroeconomic uncertainty?

The overall investment scenario

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

