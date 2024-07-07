Looking to invest in AI, cybersecurity, Bharat: Accel's Prayank Swaroop

At a time when the investment scenario has been challenging since 2021, financing conditions have started to improve with larger funding rounds becoming more common, said Prayank Swaroop, partner at top venture capital firm Accel. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Swaroop said that Accel is betting big to invest in areas such as consumer brands, fintech, software-as-a-service (SaaS), artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and Bharat. Accel is known for early investments in companies such as Meta, Slack, Dropbox, Flipkart, and Swiggy. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the overall investment scenario amid macroeconomic uncertainty?

The overall investment scenario