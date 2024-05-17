Management education is a key area for a developing country: XIME chairman

Management education in India has transformed, adapting to the changing demands of the global business environment, says PROF J PHILIP, founder and chairman, Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME). In an interview with Ayushman Baruah and Aneeka Chatterjee in Bengaluru, he talks about the evolution of management education and the trends in the sector. Edited excerpts:

How has management education in India evolved? And what is the need of the hour?

India and Indian business have changed significantly in the past few years, with globalisation of businesses, and an increase in the number of companies. There is more exposure.