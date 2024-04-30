Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Manipal Hospitals plans to add 1,100 beds on top of already existing 10,500

Dilip Jose, MD & CEO of Manipal Hospitals tells Sanket Koul about the hospital chain's expansion plans and whether the company is looking to go for an initial public offering (IPO)

Manipal Hospital
Premium

Manipal Hospital (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Sanket Koul
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading hospital chain Manipal Hospitals has been on an expansion spree, solidifying its position as India’s largest hospital by bed count. This was further strengthened by its recent acquisitions of Kolkata-based AMRI Hospital and Medica Synergie. In an interview with Business Standard, Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive officer of Manipal Hospitals tells Sanket Koul about the hospital chain’s expansion plans and whether the company is looking to go for an initial public offering (IPO). Edited excerpts:


With the acquisition of Medica and AMRI Hospital, you currently operate 10,500 beds in India. What are your expansion plans for
Topics : Manipal hospitals SME IPOs stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon