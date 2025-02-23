Markets are testing investors' patience and conviction, says Hiren Ved

It has been a slow grind to lower levels for the markets in the past few months. HIREN VED, director and chief investment officer (CIO) of Alchemy Capital Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that broking volumes may get impacted by market conditions, especially if volatility leads to cautious investor sentiment, resulting in lower trading activity. Edited excerpts:

Will it be harder for investors and fund managers to generate returns from the markets in calendar year (CY) 2025?

CY 2025 has been tough for the broader markets so far, with volatility impacting investor sentiment. Generating returns is never