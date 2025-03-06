Micro-credentials help academia and enterprises fill skill gaps: Coursera

With the rapid pace of technological advancements and an increasing focus on skilling and reskilling, enterprises are increasingly adopting micro-credentials as a key criterion for workforce development.

Karine Allouche, general manager for enterprise at Coursera, highlighted that 95 per cent of Indian higher education leaders believe micro-credentials help create job-ready graduates.

“According to our survey, 52 per cent of institutions already offer micro-credentials for academic credit. And 94 per cent plan to do so within the next five years,” said Allouche.

She explained that the growing acceptance of micro-credentials is driven by the need for professionals to stay updated with