More competition boosts customer confidence in EV tech: Ather Energy CTO

IPO-bound electric scooter maker Ather Energy recently expanded its research and development (R&D) and testing capabilities at its product testing and validation centre in Begur, Bengaluru. Swapnil Jain, co-founder and chief technology officer of Ather Energy, said that the expansion of this facility is key to Ather’s R&D ecosystem, designed to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of its scooters while also accelerating product development, testing, and validation.

In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Jain said the company is working on various innovations, including two new electric two-wheeler platforms that would enable the firm to launch products across a range