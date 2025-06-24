Nasscom aims to turn India into a product nation: Sindhu Gangadharan

Nasscom chairperson Sindhu Gangadharan has said that the IT body had a seat on most tables where tariff structures and visa policies of countries across the globe were being discussed. In an interview with Aashish Aryan in Noida, Gangadharan added that despite tariff uncertainties, global companies are still looking to invest in India, which is evident from the exceptional growth seen in global capability centres (GCCs) being set up in the country. Edited excerpts:

There is so much uncertainty concerning visas and tariffs. And, now war. How is Nasscom tackling these issues for the software industry?