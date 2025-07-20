Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Need to look at safeguard extension and rate levied: JSW's Jayant Acharya

Need to look at safeguard extension and rate levied: JSW's Jayant Acharya

Q1 was disrupted by plant maintenance shutdowns at Dolvi and Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), which had an impact on our costs both for capex and operations

JSW joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya
premium

JSW joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The interim safeguard duty of 12 per cent has cushioned the Indian steel industry from cheap imports, but JSW Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jayant Acharya tells Ishita Ayan Dutt in an audio interview that tariff uncertainties are leading to trade diversions from Russia and Asean countries, and India needs to wall up to support private capex in steel industry. Edited excerpts:
 
JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal hinted in the company’s annual report that a long-term solution is required for the industry. What would that be?
 
If you see America, they have been having duties for more than a
Topics : JSW steel JSW Group iron and steel industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon