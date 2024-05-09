New projects to pick up pace after govt formation: L&T's R Shankar Raman

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 10 per cent rise in profit for the March quarter and a marginal drop in margins, which led to a 6 per cent decline in its share prices on Thursday. In an interview, R Shankar Raman, president (he took charge on Thursday), whole-time director, and chief financial officer, tells Dev Chatterjee about the year ahead, the outlook, and its asset sales plans.

Are you surprised at the investors’ reaction to L&T results because the share price was sharply down on Thursday?

I’m confident the share price will recover once people