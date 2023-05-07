Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

After One97Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, managed to narrow its losses in the fourth quarter of FY23, its chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company’s next objective is profitability.
“I am very happy to announce our second quarter of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) (before ESOP cost) profitability. Our next milestone is to make Paytm cash flow positive in the near future,” Sharma wrote in a letter to shareholders.
He added, “This has been possible by disciplined resource allocation and focusing on what has become our core revenue and growth driver — the payments and financial services distribution business.”
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'
Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect
Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue
Risk-reward favourable for Paytm; may rise more than 100% in 1 yr: Analysts
What is a share buyback?
Our renewables will be equal to coal by 2050: NTPC Green Energy CEO
Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh
Rural demand has come back, but El Nino a worry: Adani Wilmar MD & CEO, CFO
Will come to a decision on UK biz in 12 to 24 months: Tata Steel MD & CEO
We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava
One 97
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y