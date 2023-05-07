close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

The fintech giant, in its Q4 results for FY23, managed to narrow its losses to Rs 168 crore

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
Premium

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm)

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After One97Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, managed to narrow its losses in the fourth quarter of FY23, its chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company’s next objective is profitability.
“I am very happy to announce our second quarter of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) (before ESOP cost) profitability. Our next milestone is to make Paytm cash flow positive in the near future,” Sharma wrote in a letter to shareholders.
He added, “This has been possible by disciplined resource allocation and focusing on what has become our core revenue and growth driver — the payments and financial services distribution business.”
Or

Also Read

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue

Risk-reward favourable for Paytm; may rise more than 100% in 1 yr: Analysts

What is a share buyback?

Our renewables will be equal to coal by 2050: NTPC Green Energy CEO

Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

Rural demand has come back, but El Nino a worry: Adani Wilmar MD & CEO, CFO

Will come to a decision on UK biz in 12 to 24 months: Tata Steel MD & CEO

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

One 97

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Paytm Fintech start-ups Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma One97 Communications

First Published: May 07 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

PTC India inks agreement for 115 MW power supply from VS Lignite Power

Power supply, China
2 min read

Big catching up for new players: Barista CEO Agarwal on growing competition

barista
3 min read

Coal India Q4 profit drops 18% on wage bill; record net profit in FY23

CIL
4 min read

Will be compliant with the new data protection laws: Truecaller CEO

Truecaller
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Birla builds a billion-dollar apparel chain with a series of M&As

Logo of Aditya Birla Group
3 min read

Coal India Q4 profit drops 18% on wage bill; record net profit in FY23

CIL
4 min read

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

construction, realty, real estate, concrete, cement, buildings, high rise
2 min read

Q1 profits jump to $35.5 bn at Buffett's Berkshire ahead of annual meeting

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Govt may soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in defence PSU BEML

BEML
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon