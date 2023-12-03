Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Next year will be equally robust for IPOs: IIFL Securities' Nipun Goel

Goel says that the increased focus on profitability and reasonable pricing underpins demand for IPOs

NIPUN GOEL, head of investment banking at IIFL Securities
Premium

NIPUN GOEL, head of investment banking at IIFL Securities

Samie Modak
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us
The initial public offering (IPO) market experienced euphoria in November with blockbuster listings of Tata Technologies and the state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. The outlook for next year remains equally robust, according to NIPUN GOEL, head of investment banking at IIFL Securities, a leading investment bank that has managed deals worth Rs 40,000 crore since April 2021. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Goel says that the increased focus on profitability and reasonable pricing underpins demand for IPOs. Edited excerpts:

What are the key takeaways from the recent IPO success?
 
The market environment has been extremely robust. While the start of the year was tepid amid global headwinds, activity picked up from April onwards, beginning with the Rs

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

RBI likely to keep rates on hold for entire 2024, says Kaustubh Gupta

High US bond yield 'negatively impacts' India's appeal: Umang Papneja

India's performance vulnerable to improving Chinese data: Eleswarapu

UBS is underweight on Indian equities within EM/Asia: Sunil Tirumalai

Betting on domestic-driven sectors amid global headwinds: Manish Gunwani

Topics : IPO IIFL Investment Tata Technologies

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon