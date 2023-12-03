Next year will be equally robust for IPOs: IIFL Securities' Nipun Goel

The initial public offering (IPO) market experienced euphoria in November with blockbuster listings of Tata Technologies and the state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. The outlook for next year remains equally robust, according to NIPUN GOEL, head of investment banking at IIFL Securities, a leading investment bank that has managed deals worth Rs 40,000 crore since April 2021. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Goel says that the increased focus on profitability and reasonable pricing underpins demand for IPOs. Edited excerpts:

What are the key takeaways from the recent IPO success?



The market environment has been extremely robust. While the start of the year was tepid amid global headwinds, activity picked up from April onwards, beginning with the Rs