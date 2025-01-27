No change in strategy, focus: Adani Wilmar Deputy CEO & CFO, and MD & CEO

Adani Wilmar may change its name to AWL after Adani exits the joint venture. In the October-December quarter, the company’s revenue was up 31 per cent at Rs 16,859 crore while its profit after tax stood at Rs 411 crore. ANGSHU MALLICK, managing director and chief executive officer, and SHRIKANT KANHERE, deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer, spoke to Sharleen D’Souza in an exclusive interview. Edited excerpts:

Adani is in the process of exiting Adani Wilmar. What will be the new name of the company?

Kanhere: We are considering a couple of options, which include AWL or an