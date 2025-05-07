Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / No direct impact on bank due to dip in tourist numbers: Amitava Chatterjee

No direct impact on bank due to dip in tourist numbers: Amitava Chatterjee

Neither a single branch was closed, nor was there any business disruption since April 22

Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO, Jammu & Kashmir Bank
Premium

Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO, Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Manojit Saha Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported a net profit of ₹584.54 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), down 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO of the bank, in an interview with Manojit Saha explains the reasons behind the financial performance and that there has been no direct impact on the business due to a dip in tourist numbers in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Edited excerpts:
 
Has the bank’s business been impacted due to the recent Pahalgam terror attack? 
As a natural prudence, we have assessed how it will
Topics : Jammu & Kashmir Bank Banking Industry Pahalgam attack Terrorism

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon