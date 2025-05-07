No direct impact on bank due to dip in tourist numbers: Amitava Chatterjee

Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported a net profit of ₹584.54 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), down 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO of the bank, in an interview with Manojit Saha explains the reasons behind the financial performance and that there has been no direct impact on the business due to a dip in tourist numbers in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Edited excerpts:

Has the bank’s business been impacted due to the recent Pahalgam terror attack?

As a natural prudence, we have assessed how it will