No plan to enter banking sector: Mobikwik co-founder, CEO Bipin Preet Singh

Singh indicates that an initial public offering (IPO) is on the cards

Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder & chief executive officer of Mobikwik
Premium

Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder & chief executive officer of Mobikwik

Manojit Saha
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:57 PM IST
Listen to This Article

MobiKwik  Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bipin Preet Singh says the Reserve Bank of India’s recent approval of a merger proposal of a fintech and a small finance bank shows that fintechs have arrived to make a mark in the country’s banking landscape. In an online interview with Manojit Saha for Business Standard’s The Banking Show, Singh indicates that an initial public offering (IPO) is on the cards. Edited excerpts:
 

MobiKwik reported profit for the second consecutive quarter during July-September
Topics : MobiKwik finance sector start- ups Fintech sector

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

