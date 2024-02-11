Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

No supply chain concerns, 40% biz expected from domestic market: GFL CEO

GFL discusses the company's plans to deploy their existing backend supply chain of flourspar and its Moroccan mines with new age technology to develop modern battery solutions

Bir Kapoor, deputy managing director & chief executive officer, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
Premium

Bir Kapoor, deputy managing director & chief executive officer, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Nitin Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
GFCL EV Products, wholly owned subsidiary of BSE-listed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), recently announced a Rs 6,000 crore investment to ramp up the production capacity of battery materials for electric vehicles. Bir Kapoor, deputy managing director and chief executive officer, GFL, in a video interview with Nitin Kumar discusses the company’s plans to deploy the existing backend supply chain of flourspar and its Moroccan mines to develop modern battery solutions. Edited excerpts:


What are the growth prospects of your business?

Decarbonisation and transition to renewable energy will boost our market. Our Rs 6,000 crore investment will enable us to supply around 200

Also Read

Battery maker IBC raises $35 mn to fund manufacturing expansion in India

1,200-km range, 10-min charge: Toyota near solid-state battery breakthrough

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts loss of Rs 22 cr in Q2; revenue down 16%

Rebranded Nearby Share, battery health indicator and more coming to Android

Anil Kapoor wins exclusive rights to his name, image, voice & nicknames

Dhamra LNG terminal expansion on the anvil, says Adani Total CEO

Festival demand didn't meet expectations: Honasa Consumer CEO Varun Alagh

Will launch bids for monetising 725,000 carbon credits soon: EESL CEO

Future India expansion will have Tier-II, -III focus: Verma and Wang

We expect 50-75 bps rate cuts from RBI: Bandhan AMC's Suyash Choudhary

Topics : Battery makers Supply chain Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon