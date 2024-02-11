No supply chain concerns, 40% biz expected from domestic market: GFL CEO

GFCL EV Products, wholly owned subsidiary of BSE-listed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), recently announced a Rs 6,000 crore investment to ramp up the production capacity of battery materials for electric vehicles. Bir Kapoor, deputy managing director and chief executive officer, GFL, in a video interview with Nitin Kumar discusses the company’s plans to deploy the existing backend supply chain of flourspar and its Moroccan mines to develop modern battery solutions. Edited excerpts:

What are the growth prospects of your business?

Decarbonisation and transition to renewable energy will boost our market. Our Rs 6,000 crore investment will enable us to supply around 200