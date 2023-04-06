close

Not looking to raise funds right now, says Physics Wallah co-founder

Reports surfaced recently that the company was planning to raise $250 million in fresh funding, seeking a $3.3 billion valuation. However, Maheshwari denies that

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Prateek Maheshwari, Physics Wallah
Prateek Maheshwari, Physics Wallah

8 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of ed-tech unicron firm Physics Wallah (PW), said that the company is not looking to raise any fresh funding but, looking at how their business has grown, is expecting a valuation markup. He also added that profitable growth is the company's focus.
"PW is not looking to raise any funds right now. This is our third consecutive year being profitable. Around 60 per cent of the funds from our previous funding round are still unused. The remaining was utilised to fuel our acquisitions," he told Business Standard. Reports surfaced recently that the company was planning to raise $250 million in fresh funding, seeking a $3.3 billion valuation. However, Maheshwari said that PW is well-capitalised and has no funding requirements.
Regardless, the firm is looking for a valuation markup. "Our business has grown four-fold since 2022 in terms of size, revenue, and our numerous verticals. So, we are looking at
Topics : Companies | funds | EdTech

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

