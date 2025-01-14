Noteworthy changes looming in biz landscape: HCLTech's C Vijayakumar

HCLTech saw its stock price slide by 8.63 per cent, closing at Rs 1,813.9 per share as the company’s 2024-25 (FY25) third-quarter (Q3) guidance, despite positive commentary, pointed to a weak FY25 exit. C VIJAYAKUMAR, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of HCLTech, discussed the performance and future outlook in a video interview with Shivani Shinde. He highlighted shifting demand dynamics, uncertainty, and the evolving role of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). Edited excerpts:

The Q3FY25 performance seems to be weak, considering this quarter is a strong quarter for HCLTech due to its business mix.

It’s largely in line, except