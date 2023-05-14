ONGC to invest $7 bn to reverse dip in oil & gas production: Sushma Rawat

In this section

First Published: May 14 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Never said we are deferring our IPO plans: Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau

'100% sure law will be on our side', says Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

No plans to sell stake in consumer healthcare biz: Sanofi India MD Hrosz

Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

ONGC planning to invest Rs 1 trillion to expand production capacity: Report

In the wake of ONGC discovering what it describes as “notable findings” of oil and gas recently, Sushma Rawat, director (exploration) of the company spoke with Business Standard on the company’s strategy, tie ups with global majors and other issues. Edited excerpts:

ONGC’s relentless pursuit of exploring untapped regions has yielded these finds. By diligently analysing geological data and employing advanced technologies, the company has successfully identified substantial oil and gas reserves, reaffirming the untapped potential within the OALP blocks. The discovery represents a momentous achievement, underscoring exploration and will expand domestic production to reduce India’s reliance on imported oil and gas.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com