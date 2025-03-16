Our AI-driven solutions will help millions of people: Wadhwani AI CEO

The world is talking about artificial intelligence (AI) but little has been discussed about the technology’s impact on society. SHEKAR SIVASUBRAMANIAM, chief executive officer (CEO) of Wadhwani AI, believes people are yet to discover AI’s ability to solve societal problems. Sivasubramaniam, in a video interview with Shivani Shinde, said his company was the “only AI organisation with a direct presence inside government ministries”. Edited excerpts:

How do you define Wadhwani AI’s mission? Wadhwani AI is focused on AI applications, and we started our journey in 2018. The first three years were primarily research and academia-driven. When I joined five years