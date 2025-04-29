Our asset growth may be around 25% this financial year: CSB Bank MD & CEO

Pralay Mondal, managing director and chief executive officer of CSB Bank, talks about the fourth quarter results, outlook for FY26, and the new draft gold loan norms by the Reserve Bank of India in a telephonic interaction with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts: , managing director and chief executive officer of, talks about the fourth quarter results, outlook for FY26, and the new draft gold loan norms by thein a telephonic interaction with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts:

Your net interest margin (NIM) fell to 3.75 per cent in Q4, from 5.04 per cent last year. It was down sequentially too. How are you seeing this?

On the NIM, it is because of the huge liquidity issues in the system. The cost of funds and cost of deposits have gone up across