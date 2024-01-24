Our company will be in the green in FY24: Byju's India CFO Nitin Golani

Edtech company Byju’s whose losses widened to Rs 8,245.2 crore in 2021-22 (FY22) from Rs 4,564.38 crore in 2020-21 as subsidiaries WhiteHat Jr and Osmo underperformed, is expected to see a see consistent improvement and the losses considerably shrinking in FY23 and FY24, said Nitin Golani, India chief financial officer, Byju’s. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Golani said that the company has taken various measures to improve the company’s operating financial conditions including scaling down the underperforming businesses significantly. He is on a mission to quickly close and file the financials for FY23 and focus on FY24.