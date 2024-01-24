Sensex (    %)
                        
Our company will be in the green in FY24: Byju's India CFO Nitin Golani

The company has taken various measures to improve the company's operating financial conditions including scaling down the underperforming businesses significantly

Nitin Golani, Byju's CFO
Premium

Nitin Golani, Byju's chief financial officer

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
11 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 7:36 AM IST
Edtech company Byju’s whose losses widened to Rs 8,245.2 crore in 2021-22 (FY22) from Rs 4,564.38 crore in 2020-21 as subsidiaries WhiteHat Jr and Osmo underperformed, is expected to see a see consistent improvement and the losses considerably shrinking in FY23 and FY24, said Nitin Golani, India chief financial officer, Byju’s. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Golani said that the company has taken various measures to improve the company’s operating financial conditions including scaling down the underperforming businesses significantly. He is on a mission to quickly close and file the financials for FY23 and focus on FY24.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

