Our farm machinery sales to hit Rs 1,000 cr in FY25: M&M's Hemant Sikka

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has managed to grow market share in a relatively tough El-Nino year to 43.8% in the domestic tractor market. The company is also eyeing growth in the farm machinery segment. Speaking to Sohini Das over a virtual platform, Hemant Sikka, president of the farm equipment sector of the company talks about his growth plans. Edited excerpts:

Q. What will be the growth of the tractor industry in the current financial year (FY25)?

We are bullish on our tractor outlook. I think the fourth quarter (Q4) is going to be a pretty strong one. We are looking