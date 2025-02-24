Monday, February 24, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Our farm machinery sales to hit Rs 1,000 cr in FY25: M&M's Hemant Sikka

Our farm machinery sales to hit Rs 1,000 cr in FY25: M&M's Hemant Sikka

We are clearly seeing this macro trend play out over the last 15-20 years

Mahindra and Mahindra
Premium

Sohini Das
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has managed to grow market share in a relatively tough El-Nino year to 43.8% in the domestic tractor market. The company is also eyeing growth in the farm machinery segment. Speaking to Sohini Das over a virtual platform, Hemant Sikka, president of the farm equipment sector of the company talks about his growth plans. Edited excerpts:
 
Q. What will be the growth of the tractor industry in the current financial year (FY25)?
 
We are bullish on our tractor outlook. I think the fourth quarter (Q4) is going to be a pretty strong one. We are looking
Topics : Farming Tractor Mahindra & Mahindra

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon