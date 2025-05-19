Monday, May 19, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / We are constantly growing despite industry stagnation: Shriram Life MD, CEO

We are constantly growing despite industry stagnation: Shriram Life MD, CEO

Our focus is on families in the lower segment, or those families which have a family income in the ₹5-₹15 lakh range only. This segment needs life insurance the most, said Shriram Life MD, CEO

Casparus JH Kromhout, MD & CEO, Shriram Life Insurance
Premium

Casparus JH Kromhout, MD & CEO, Shriram Life Insurance

Shine Jacob
5 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Life Insurance, promoted by Chennai-based Shriram Group and Africa’s Sanlam Group, became one of the fastest-growing life insurance companies in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with its individual new business annualised premium equivalent (APE) rising 45 per cent to ₹1,289 crore, outpacing the private industry’s 15 per cent growth last financial year. The company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Casparus J H Kromhout, in a video interview with Shine Jacob, talks about its future growth roadmap, focus on the ₹5lakh–₹15 lakh consumer bracket, and rural strategy. Edited excerpts:
 
In FY25, your total premium rose by 20.2 per cent
Topics : Shriram Group Shriram Life Insurance Insurance industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon