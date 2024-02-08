Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Future India expansion will have Tier-II, -III focus: Verma and Wang

VINEET VERMA, managing director, WTC Bengaluru, and SCOTT WANG, vice-president, Asia-Pacific-WTCA, share their insights into the organisation's growth drivers

Vineet Verma, managing director, WTC Bengaluru and Scott Wang, vice president, APAC-WTCA
Premium

VINEET VERMA, managing director, WTC Bengaluru, and SCOTT WANG, vice-president, Asia-Pacific-WTCA

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Headquartered in New York City, the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers, economic development agencies, and international businesses globally. In a joint interaction, VINEET VERMA, managing director, WTC Bengaluru, and SCOTT WANG, vice-president, Asia-Pacific-WTCA, share their insights into the organisation’s growth drivers, in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee. Edited excerpts:

Do you plan to tap into the smart city concept?
 
Vineet: WTCs are in themselves smart buildings with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certifications, and we aim for green buildings. We are moving towards the smart city concept.

A classic

Also Read

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

WEF highlights: India's growth momentum to stay, says RBI Guv at Davos

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Explore new financing models for skill development: Ficci-KPMG report

Banks urge RBI to set up liquidity window for financing of startups

We expect 50-75 bps rate cuts from RBI: Bandhan AMC's Suyash Choudhary

Some slowdown likely in elections, confident of growth: Ashok Leyland

Plateful of vision: Sanjiv Puri takes us through ITC's ambitious menu

Quantifying capex is reassuring but expect it to change in July: L&T CFO

Waiting for correction not right approach for India: Amundi group CIO

Topics : World Trade Centre trade FICCI-IIFA Global Business Forum growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon