Future India expansion will have Tier-II, -III focus: Verma and Wang

Headquartered in New York City, the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers, economic development agencies, and international businesses globally. In a joint interaction, VINEET VERMA, managing director, WTC Bengaluru, and SCOTT WANG, vice-president, Asia-Pacific-WTCA, share their insights into the organisation’s growth drivers, in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee. Edited excerpts:

Do you plan to tap into the smart city concept?



Vineet: WTCs are in themselves smart buildings with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certifications, and we aim for green buildings. We are moving towards the smart city concept.

A classic