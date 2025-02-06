Business Standard

Our goal is to make India 50% of our overall biz: Eruditus' Kalipatnapu

"We have started the process and will follow the letter of the law in terms of the time that it would take. But we are not in a tearing hurry to do the IPO"

Udisha Srivastav Delhi
Feb 06 2025

Listen to This Article

Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, co-founder and executive director of edtech unicorn Eruditus, aims to increase revenue from the Indian market to 50 per cent. The higher education and upskilling platform also plans to boost its overall enterprise business revenue from the current 15-20 per cent to 50 per cent. In an interview with Udisha Srivastav on the sidelines of the ASU + GSV & Emeritus Summit, he discusses reverse flipping to India, IPO plans, target markets for expansion, artificial intelligence (AI) in education, and more. Edited excerpts:
 
Q. Eruditus raised $150 million last year. How is this funding being utilised?
 
Our focus
