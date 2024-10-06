Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Policy support important as India largely an out-of-pocket market: Panchal

Policy support important as India largely an out-of-pocket market: Panchal

AstraZeneca Pharma India Managing Director and Country President, Sanjeev Panchal, talks to Shine Jacob about the company's future plans in an interview

Sanjeev Panchal, Country president & managing director, AstraZeneca Pharma India
Premium

Sanjeev Panchal, Country president & managing director, AstraZeneca Pharma India

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British drug major AstraZeneca is working on several clinical trials and several cancer-related projects in India. The company is trying to bring in technology to speed up the introduction of its global products.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Managing Director and Country President Sanjeev Panchal talks to Shine Jacob about the company’s future plans in a face-to-face interview. Edited excerpts.


With your global plans to reach $80 billion in revenue by 2030, what will be the Indian market’s contribution to that?

We achieved around $45 billion in sales last year globally, and almost $10 billion was invested in research and development.

Our mission
Topics : Artificial intelligence AstraZeneca Pharma sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon