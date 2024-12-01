Patience, luck key to finding cos to invest in: Ervin Tu, Ashutosh Sharma

Just days after Swiggy’s successful initial public offering (IPO), in which Prosus remains the largest shareholder, Chief Investment Officer Ervin Tu and Ashutosh Sharma, head of growth investments for India and Asia at Prosus — one of the world’s largest technology investment groups, majority-owned by Naspers — spoke to Surajeet Das Gupta about their strategies for India and beyond. Edited excerpts from a video interview:

In the past three years, investing in startups has faced various challenges and required a rethink of strategy and focus. How has Prosus navigated this in India?

Ervin Tu: India is absolutely one of our focus