Plan 500-city presence in next two quarters: Rapido co-founder Guntupalli

Ride-hailing unicorn Rapido, which recently announced plans to expand operations to 500 cities, aims to deepen its presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. In January 2025 alone, the company expanded to 50 cities. Rapido’s Co-Founder Pavan Guntupalli, in an interview with Udisha Srivastav, shares insights into the company’s expansion strategy, competition, diversity, employment initiatives, and the push towards green mobility. Edited excerpts:

What is Rapido's timeline for expanding into 500 cities?

Since our inception in 2015, we have aimed to take our innovation beyond the top metro cities. We do not want to be restricted to the top seven to