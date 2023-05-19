close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PNB Housing well capitalised to support loan growth in FY24: Girish Kousgi

'The HFC recently entered the affordable segment, and disbursed around Rs 137 crore till the end of Q4 of 2022-23'

Nikesh Singh
Girish Kousgi
Premium

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Housing finance company (HFC) PNB Housing is planning to focus on reducing delinquencies in 2023-24. Its managing director & chief executive officer Girish Kousgi tells Nikesh Singh in a conversation in New Delhi that he sees a huge opportunity for the company in the prime housing segment in coming years. Edited excerpts:
PNB Housing recently raised Rs 2,494 crore from its rights issue. Will the company raise more capital?
After the recent raising of capital, the company is well capitalised to support its loan growth in 2023-24. There is no challenge of that aspect affecting our growth. The raised capital will be used for growth as the company sees a huge opportunity in the prime housing segment in years to come.
Or

Also Read

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

LIC Housing Finance raises lending rates by 35 bps, cites market conditions

PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 43% at Rs 269 crore

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

AI cannot replace human knowledge: Metropolis Healthcare Promoter & MD

Valuation discomfort not as acute as it was 6 months ago: Prashant Khemka

Doors not shut for funding airlines; strong players creditworthy: BoB CEO

Semiconductor chip prices are up 50%: Bajaj Auto EV head Eric Vas

Topics : PNB PNB Housing Finance

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

PNB Housing well capitalised to support loan growth in FY24: Girish Kousgi

Girish Kousgi
3 min read

Berger Paints expects better margin with drop in input costs: Official

Berger Paints
2 min read

Maruti Suzuki working on various initiatives to make roads safer: Official

Maruti Suzuki
3 min read

Route Mobile net profit more than doubles to Rs 104 crore in Q4 FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

PNB Q4 net profit jumps fivefold to Rs 1,129 crore as interest income rises

Punjab National bank
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
2 min read

Zomato Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

zomato q4 results
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon