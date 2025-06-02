Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Logistics startup Porter to expand to 50 cities by 2030: Pranav Goel

Logistics startup Porter to expand to 50 cities by 2030: Pranav Goel

In the next five years, we will move from 20 lakh SMEs (small and medium enterprises) who come to the platform every month to servicing more than one crore customers, says Goel

Pranav Goel, co-founder and executive vice chairman, Porter

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Logistics startup Porter is eyeing to bring in more driver partners and customers into its fold. In a video interaction with Udisha Srivastav, co-founder and executive vice-chairman Pranav Goel talks about the recent fundraising, how the amount is being used, its expansion plans and partnership with ONDC, among others. Edited excerpts:
 
Let us know about the company's recent fundraising and how is the amount being used?
 
It's been a fairly large fundraise, a mix of both primary and secondary capital. With this amount, we want to go deeper and launch more categories. Over the years, we realised that there's still
