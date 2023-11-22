Product mix, distribution strategies to help regain market share: LIC chief

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has adopted a three-pronged strategy to boost premium income growth. SIDDHARTHA MOHANTY, chairman, LIC, discusses a range of issues from product launches to the digital transformation journey that it has embarked upon, in an interview with Manojit Saha and Aathira Varier. Excerpts:

There was a decline in first-year premium income in the first half (H1) of 2023-24 (FY24). What was the reason, and where do you see LIC’s market share by March 2024?

Due to a high base in group premium in H1 of 2022-23 (FY23), there was a dip in the overall premium this financial year. Our market share in individual premiums has never gone below 40 per cent. The objective is to increase it