Projects with discretionary spends have plummeted: LTIMindtree MD & CEO

Amid a challenging macro-economic environment, LTIMindtree posted a tepid sequential revenue growth of 1.2 per cent at ~9,017 crore in Q3 on account of higher-than-expected furloughs across all verticals. Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter for IT companies due to higher furloughs resulting in lower billable hours. Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), LTIMindtree, speaks about the overall demand environment and company’s strategy, in a virtual interview with Ayushman Baruah. Edited excerpts:

How is the overall demand environment and what’s your outlook for Q4 and beyond?

As far as the demand environment is concerned, it is a very