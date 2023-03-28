close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Real estate growth depends on job security of people: Gera Developments MD

Tight monetary norms would mean funding will become harder for developers, he says

Pratigya Yadav Business Standard New Delhi
Gera-Developments
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Gera Developments, a 50-year-old real estate firm that has completed 64 projects in Pune, Bangalore and Goa, will spend Rs 500 crore this year on acquiring land. “The biggest factor which might derail
Or

Also Read

Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector

Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL

What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation?

Rajasthan the top beneficiary of EPFO-linked central job scheme

TMS Ep314: Adani expansion, job creation, Indian equities, climate

Our financial dependence on broking is now far lower: ICICI Securities CEO

Topics : Real Estate | job sector

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read

Ex-Flipkart exec-led Flash.co launches new shopping email ID to reduce spam

Image
3 min read
Premium

Tamil Nadu's Hosur belt switches on as hub for EVs, ancillary units

electric two-wheeler
5 min read

Air India's low-cost subsidiaries move to single unified reservation system

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

AI Express, AirAsia India launch unified reservation system for passengers

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership
3 min read

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Alibaba
4 min read

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read

Less need for capital or headwinds? OYO plans to cut IPO size by two-thirds

oyo
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon