Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auto industry wants CVs to be a part of FAME scheme: Dheeraj Hinduja

Hinduja talks about the Red Sea crisis, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (And Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme, and industry growth this fiscal year

Dheeraj Hinduja, the Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland
Premium

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland

Shine Jacob
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland, expects the budget to have a positive impact on the commercial vehicle industry during the current financial year. The company is set to launch a light commercial vehicle in every two months this year. In an exclusive telephonic interview with Shine Jacob, Hinduja talks about the Red Sea crisis, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (And Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme, and industry growth this fiscal year. Edited Excerpts:

We were expecting a formal announcement on FAME III in the budget as the interim scheme did not cover cars and commercial

Also Read

Ashok Leyland Q1 FY25 results: Net profit declines 6% to Rs 509 crore

Ashok Leyland Q1 result: PAT dips 6% to Rs 509 cr, total income up 10%

Growth, valuations support Ashok Leyland as competition rises in industry

Automakers stocks sprint up post May sales; M&M, Ashok Leyland zoom 6%

India summer temperature hits 50 degrees: 5 cool stocks for your portfolio

Topics : Ashok Leyland trucks Auto industry automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon