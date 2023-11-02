Regulations on AI good as long as we don't hinder innovations: SAP Labs

SAP Labs India, SAP’s largest research and development (R&D) centre globally, is infusing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its entire portfolio. SAP Labs has about 15,000 employees in India, almost 60 per cent of whom are already working on AI-related technologies. Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice-president and managing director, SAP Labs India, talks about regulations in AI and the company’s strategy in India, in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru, on the sidelines of TechEd, its annual flagship event. Edited