close
Sensex (0.81%)
64103.46 + 512.13
Nifty (0.69%)
19120.00 + 130.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.94%)
5892.00 + 54.80
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
39061.75 + 286.65
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43018.70 + 317.75
Heatmap

Regulations on AI good as long as we don't hinder innovations: SAP Labs

SAP's latest offering, GROW with SAP, announced in March 2023 is exactly in that direction of targeting the mid-market section of customers, where we will be offering them standard business processes

Sindhu Gangadharan
Premium

Sindhu Gangadharan

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SAP Labs India, SAP’s largest research and development (R&D) centre globally, is infusing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its entire portfolio. SAP Labs has about 15,000 employees in India, almost 60 per cent of whom are already working on AI-related technologies. Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice-president and managing director, SAP Labs India, talks about regulations in AI and the company’s strategy in India, in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru, on the sidelines of TechEd, its annual flagship event. Edited
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

SAP Labs India to double artificial intelligence talent base by next year

About 40% of SAP's R&D innovations come from India: India COO Rahul Baheti

Never said we are deferring our IPO plans: Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau

Alkem Labs sinks 9% in 2 days; FY24 India sales to miss double-digit growth

German technology major SAP launches new generative AI assistant Joule

AUM to see 18-20% growth during second half: Shriram Finance's Revankar

India's 5G potential is now unfolding: Ericsson's Nunzio Mirtillo

AI can be as evil as man makes it to be: Keniley-Kumar law firm partner

No plan to enter banking sector: Mobikwik co-founder, CEO Bipin Preet Singh

Want to eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death: AstraZeneca India MD

Topics : Artificial intelligence SAP Labs India Technology Companies

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon