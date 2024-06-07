Business Standard
Market positive as residential, hospitality sectors on a high: Brigade MD

Shankar highlights the factors behind the company's revenue growth, the best-performing segments, and the status of their project pipeline

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises
Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Real estate developer Brigade Enterprises is seeing strong momentum in the residential and hospitality segments and is moving its product offerings from the mid-segment to the upper-mid-segment. The company’s total revenue for Q4 stood at Rs 1,763 crore, up 102 per cent, on the back of strong demand. Pavitra Shankar, managing director (MD), highlights the factors behind the company’s revenue growth and the best-performing segments, in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

What factors contributed to your revenue growth in the last quarter?

All business segments have been good, especially hospitality as the cycle has returned. We
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
