Retail expansion and omnichannel plans are in place: Titan Company CFO

Titan Company saw robust demand during Akshaya Tritiya. In an exclusive interview, ASHOK SONTHALIA, chief financial officer of Titan Company, discusses the company’s expansion plans with Sharleen D’Souza. Edited excerpts:

With gold prices at current levels, how do you expect demand for jewellery to unfold?

When gold prices suddenly rise, there is a hesitation among people who wait for them to stabilise. Gold, being a store of value and a hedge against inflation, has historically proven its strength.

Akshaya Tritiya also witnessed strong demand, with customers flocking to purchase gold in large numbers during the event. We endeavour to capitalise on