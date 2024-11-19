Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Rs 1 trillion airport capex plan for 5 years: AAHL director Jeet Adani

Rs 1 trillion airport capex plan for 5 years: AAHL director Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani outlined his vision for the airports business that's expected to attract investments of around Rs 1 trillion over the next few years

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)
Premium

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)

Deepak Patel
13 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which runs seven major airports in the country and is building the Navi Mumbai airport, has ambitious plans. Industrialist Gautam Adani’s younger son joined the Group CFO’s office of Adani Enterprises (AEL) back in 2019 as part of the strategic finance, capital markets, risk and governance policy team and was then asked to lead the group’s airport business in 2022. The engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania is also in charge of the group’s digital and defence businesses. In an exclusive interview to Deepak Patel in Ahmedabad, Jeet, 27, outlined
Topics : Adani Airports Adani Group

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon