Rs 1 trillion airport capex plan for 5 years: AAHL director Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which runs seven major airports in the country and is building the Navi Mumbai airport, has ambitious plans. Industrialist Gautam Adani’s younger son joined the Group CFO’s office of Adani Enterprises (AEL) back in 2019 as part of the strategic finance, capital markets, risk and governance policy team and was then asked to lead the group’s airport business in 2022. The engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania is also in charge of the group’s digital and defence businesses. In an exclusive interview to Deepak Patel in Ahmedabad, Jeet, 27, outlined