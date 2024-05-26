Second-gen promoters more open to selling out: Rothschild MD Subhakanta Bal

Health care and pharma M&As in India have been on the rise in recent years driven by interests from private equity players and Indian firms opening up to inorganic growth among other factors. Subhakanta Bal, managing director, Rothschild & Co, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory groups, in a video interview with Sohini Das, talks about emerging trends in the sector. Edited excerpts:

How is the healthcare M&A space looking in the last few years?

The Indian health care sector has witnessed strong M&A activity over the last 8-10 years. Over the last four years (2020-2023), the Indian healthcare sector