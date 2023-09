African Union's inclusion in G20 is historic and long overdue: Sunil Mittal

Honeywell will double its India business in next 3-5 years: Ashish Modi

M&As to pick up substantially as economy grows, says Moelis India CEO

Autocomp R&D spend less than 1% of current turnover: Sunjay Kapur

Diesel vehicles will not yet be out totally: Siam president Vinod Aggarwal

Google Search's generative AI experience: What it is and how it works

Own ChatGPT skills? Companies may pay up to Rs 1.5 crore to hire you

After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

Snowflake, a US-based data cloud specialist, is expanding in India to meet the technology needs of businesses and government organisations, said SANJAY DESHMUKH, the company’s senior regional vice president for

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com